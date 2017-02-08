Dot peen system permanently marks metal parts



The ec1 marking system from SIC Marking uses dot peen technology to achieve permanent marking of all industrial components. The column-mounted machine marks at high speed and is suitable for all types of dot peen marking, including texts, logos, 2-D codes, QR codes, and data matrix codes.

This machine marks small to medium-sized parts, from plastics to hardened steel up to 62 HRC. Parts of various shapes and surface conditions (flat, concave, convex, circular, raw) can be marked.

The fully programmable controller features completely redesigned software. New navigation icons facilitate switching between different menus. The Edition Menu can be programmed in graphical or table view (selectable at any time).