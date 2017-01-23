Drawbridge-shelf style cart design provides flexibility in material handling



January 23, 2017



Creform Corp. has introduced a drawbridge cart designed to be towed by an NSI AGV. It is built so the AGV can tunnel underneath, and it features an A-HPL hitch that accepts the tow pin of the AGV unit.

Four of the five shelves tilt up. This is suitable for a sequential operation that requires emptying one shelf before tilting it up out of the way to access the shelf below. The operator can minimize the space between the levels, because there is no need to build in clearance for part removal.

The AGV works as an automated tugger, traveling along a magnetic tape guidepath. It slips under a stationary cart, extends a tow pin into the cart’s frame, and then conveys it to a designated area and drops it off. It is programmable with 50 courses and up to 128 commands on each course.