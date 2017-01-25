Dual-chamber furnace made for heat treating of high-speed steel



January 25, 2017



Lucifer Furnaces Inc. has designed a dual-chamber furnace for heat treating high-speed steels. The HS8 series, built with 12-ga. sheet steel and reinforced throughout, heats to 2,450 degrees F in the upper chamber, with solid-bar silicon carbide heating elements mounted across the roof and below the hearth.

The upper chamber is insulated with 6.5 in. of combined ceramic-fiber hot face and mineral-wool cold face insulation for lower power demand, with staggered seams to block direct heat flow to minimize outer shell temperature. The lower chamber is a recirculating oven reaching up to 1,600 degrees F with a high-volume, rear-mounted fan directing airflow horizontally through the chamber for temperature uniformity.