Edge gel removes soil, rust, and heat tint/weld burn



February 20, 2017



Madison Chemical has introduced TreadBrite™ Edge Gel cleaner which removes soil, laser scale, rust, and heat-treat scale, including heat tint/weld burn, by simultaneously cleaning and brightening the surface through an etching process.

The viscous gel, which contains a balanced blend of surfactants and acids, is designed for use on aluminum, mild steel, stainless steel, and copper. It is suitable for use on fabricated metal surfaces, especially L series stainless that requires postweld cleanup, exposed CO2 laser-cut metal edges, and stainless steel damaged by sulfurized cutting oils and metalworking fluids.

The acidic cleaner also can be used to clean severely fouled press brakes and other fabrication equipment, including removal of all Class I rouges and many Class II and Class III rouges. It is applied full strength at room temperature by pump, spray, or manual wiping or brushing.