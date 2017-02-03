Extra protection added to corrosion-inhibiting coating



February 3, 2017



Cortec has added extra vapor-phase corrosion inhibitors (VpCI®) to its VpCI-368 coating. The dark brown viscous liquid dries into a firm, moisture-displacing, waxlike film that can be removed by mineral spirits or alkaline cleaners.

The VpCI-368 EVP film can be used for a variety of applications that require heavy-duty corrosion protection, such as pipe coating, parts storage, underbody coating, wire rope, steel plate, and machined parts.

The product also is available for application in complex, sealed spaces where a greater concentration of corrosion inhibitor is beneficial. The extra dose of inhibitor vaporizes from the coating, fills the enclosed space, and adsorbs on difficult-to-reach surfaces. The coating provides multimetal protection on stainless steel, copper, aluminum, and cast iron.