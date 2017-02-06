Hand-held oxygen analyzer networks to standard accessories



February 6, 2017



Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT® has introduced an updated hand-held PurgEye® 200 Weld Purge Monitor® with PurgeNet™ to allow networking to standard accessories.

Typically, one accessory allows direct interface to an orbital welding machine or any other automatic welding machine so that the oxygen level in the vicinity of the weld can be monitored and the welding machine can be switched on or off according to preset oxygen levels. A second accessory is a warning lamp that can signal when oxygen levels are low and high according to preset levels.

A new organic LED (OLED) display gives bright, clear readings for viewing at a distance or at an angle. The display is mainly symbol-based so that the menu can be understood by operators regardless of their native language.