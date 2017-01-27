High-current HTL encoders suitable for high-disturbance environments



January 27, 2017



Leine & Linde has introduced the FSI 800 series rotary encoders for rugged motor drive applications. Available in North America through distributor Heidenhain Corp., the encoders come with high-current HTL signals, which also makes them suitable for high-disturbance environments. Featuring long cables, the encoders are certified for use in SIL2/PLd applications.

The series includes the FSI 862 hollow-shaft encoder, which has been developed for certification in accordance with EN ISO 13849-1, EN 61800-5-2, IEC 61508, and IEC 62061. Thus the encoder can be used in functional safety applications up to risk level SIL2 and PLd, Category 3. For safe installation, the hollow-shaft encoder model is equipped with a keyway, to be matched with a shaft with a key.