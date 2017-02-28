Misting system helps relieve heat stress



February 28, 2017



Ergodyne has introduced the SHAX® 6095 misting system, which delivers an extra-fine mist for cooling off workers on hot, humid days. The pressurized system is portable and requires no battery or electrical power source; it can either be manually filled up and pumped or fastened to a hose.

Eight brass nozzles connect to more than 25 ft. of food-grade silicone tubing that attaches to the suspension system of a pop-up tent with eight hook and loop straps. A single set of hand pumps of the portable, 2-gal. tank can provide up to 20 min. of misting.