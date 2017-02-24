Point-of-use panel maintains purity in nitrogen, CO2 incubators



February 24, 2017



CONCOA has introduced the 55S series high-purity, point-of-use panel, designed to provide pressure control and isolation in CO2 and nitrogen incubator applications.

The panel offers final line pressure control and individual isolation for up to four streams of CO2 and nitrogen, allowing it to supply four individual incubators or two dual-stack incubators from a single panel.

The unit uses regulators that conform to CGA E-4 standards for high-purity design, capable of exceeding 10,000 cycles. It can handle inlet pressures up to 2,400 PSIG from the gas source.