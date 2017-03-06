Predictive monitoring/analytics system diagnoses pump operating problems



March 6, 2017



The new PumpSense™ sensor-based system from Prophecy Sensorlytics™ provides predictive diagnostics technology to alert pump/blower users to developing problems and prescribe fixes without any need for outside support, expertise, or data analysis.

Designed for integration by OEM pump manufacturers, the system generates graphics and text-based actionable maintenance advice before issues can escalate.

The sensors automatically and continuously monitor and measure filter status, oil status, pump utilization, and vacuum or pressure level trends in real time. Analytic software collects the sensor data; compares the data against predetermined baselines; and pushes the data into a dashboard that displays machine, component, or condition information. It then delivers maintenance recommendations.