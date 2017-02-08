Shaft collar 3-D prototype allows rapid proof-of-concept testing



February 8, 2017



Stafford Mfg. Corp. offers a 3-D prototype development service that lets users create a 3-D printed part from a print within a few hours to test the form, fit, and function for immediate feedback on proof-of-concept testing. The finished machined part—typically shaft collars, couplings, and mounting devices—can be delivered by the company within two to three weeks after proofing.

The service also can validate manufacturability. The company offers special component design and manufacturing assistance for customers who require it.