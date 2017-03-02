Siphon-fed spray nozzle coats, cools, treats, and paints



March 2, 2017



Exair’s new 1/2 NPT siphon-fed atomizing spray nozzle atomizes a variety of fluids in a round spray pattern where no liquid pressure is available and heavy application of liquid is needed. This corrosion-resistant, type 303SS nozzle draws liquid into the airstream and mixes it internally while providing up to 24 in. of suction height.

Liquid can be adjusted to meet the needs of the application using the adjustment valve. The 1/2 NPT spray nozzle provides high liquid flow up to 68 GPH in a 6-in.-dia. round pattern. A no-drip version is available to conserve liquids.