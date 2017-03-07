Strip/flux combo decreases cladding time on Alloy 625



Voestalpine Böhler Welding has introduced a patented strip/flux combination for single-layer cladding of Alloy 625. The UTP Maintenance Soudotape 625/Record EST 625-1 LD cuts down on cladding time and on the use of cladding materials, the company reports.

Alloy 625 composition with less than 10 percent iron requirement can be realized in a single layer with reduced thickness compared with conventional strip/flux combinations. Alloy 625 composition with less than 7 percent iron requirement can be reached in a single layer as well.

The deposit appearance features flat beads, straight edges, and smooth overlaps. Slag is self-lifting without remainders.