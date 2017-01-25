Triumph awarded $52 million Rolls Royce contract for engine components



January 25, 2017



Berwyn, Pa.-based Triumph Group Inc., a manufacturer of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems, has finalized an eight-year agreement with Rolls Royce to supply thrust links for the Trent XWB engine program.

Triumph Precision Components will deliver the first components in 2019 following a two-year development period in which Triumph Integrated Systems will perform structural tests for the thrust link components.

Triumph Precision Components produces close-tolerance parts to customer designs and model-based definition, including a variety of aluminum, hard metal, and composite structure capabilities. Triumph Integrated Systems provides design, development, and support of proprietary components, subsystems, and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.