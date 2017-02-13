Two-component repair product fixes all types of metals



February 13, 2017



Stronghold Coatings has introduced PlasticMetal, a two-component repair technology that can be mixed in various ratios for small and medium repairs to many types of metal. The resin and powdered metal system can be mixed in small quantities in thicknesses to suit particular application requirements.

Whether used as a putty, paste, or liquid, it yields high compression and tensile strength and bonds to all metals, says the company. The fast-curing compound can be machined after hardening, making it suitable for the repair of defects, pinholes, blowholes, and porosity in castings and to repair machining errors and wear areas in cast iron, steel, aluminum, and other alloys.

The product is resistant to chemicals and to temperatures up to 482 degrees F. Twelve formulations are available for use with cast iron, steel, aluminum, bronze, brass, copper, red brass, iron oxide alloy, and ceramic.