Web server module designed for basic drive applications


March 14, 2017

Siemens has launched the Sinamics V20 Smart Access web server module, designed to mount directly onto the drive to transform a mobile device or laptop into a virtual operator panel for drive control.

By providing a Wi-Fi hot spot, the wireless connection on the module facilitates setup, programming, commissioning, production monitoring, and maintenance on a variety of machines and production equipment. A simple, embedded GUI helps enable simplified operation. No separate app is required, nor is a written operator manual needed.

The web server module provides access to the Sinamics V20, up to 328 ft. away, even when the drive is located in difficult-to-access installations. A built-in, multicolor LED provides quick communication status readout. Security features enable restriction of operator access and control functionality.

