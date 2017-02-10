Welding bench captures fumes at the source



RoboVent has released a new, larger version of its CrossFlow table. The all-in-one welding bench and source-capture system provides ample room for a variety of manual welding applications while keeping weld fumes out of the breathing zone.

The table comes in 4- and 5-ft.-wide models, with space underneath for the welding machine. It ships fully assembled; once hooked up to electrical and compressed air connections, it is ready for use. Features include LED lighting and a built-in electrical plug for power tools.