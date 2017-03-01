Brochure details press feed equipment



Dallas Industries has released a corporate brochure featuring its coil handling and press feeding equipment and controls for the stamping industry.

One section is devoted to the company’s conventional press feed lineup that can handle coil weights to 60,000 lbs. and widths up to 84 in., as well as details about its SpaceSaver™ lines—BackLoop™, UnderLoop™, and LoopSelect™--built for applications with limited floor space. The brochure also presents cradle lines and DallaSmart™ controls that include ProfileSelect™, SyncLoop™, and AutoSet.

The brochure also provides a brief history of the company’s “Generations of Innovations” in press feed equipment; a thorough description of the company’s warranty; and its stated commitment to before and after the sale support, including installation, startup assistance, and operator training.