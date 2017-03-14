Die grinding arm articulates to work surface



March 14, 2017



The FlexArm die grinding arm offers precision grinding for die repair and weld removal. It holds the piloted carbide deburr bit perpendicular to the work surface at all times. The arm articulates to the work surface to offer fast setups, and its counterbalance helps improve precision and operator comfort.

The magnetic base option allows the operator to lift and move the unit around the shop and mount it to any magnetic surface, including to the die itself.