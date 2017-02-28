Simulation software includes new pressure welding module



February 28, 2017



Simufact Eng., an MSC Software company, offers Simufact Forming 14 simulation software. It features a newly developed graphical user interface that simplifies the modeling and evaluation of the simulation results (preprocessing and postprocessing).

A new pressure welding module enables the simulation of joining processes in which workpieces are connected by pressure and heat. Typical methods are resistance spot welding, friction welding, and friction spot welding. Process-specific presets shorten the model setup for self-piercing/-riveting, punch riveting, blind riveting, and tensile tests.

Interactive and context-related user dialogs support the user in evaluating the simulation results; a single mouse click allows alternating among temperature, deformation, and tool load. The new operating concept also provides a number of graphical improvements for the model setup and allows for simplified depiction via mouse or touchpad.