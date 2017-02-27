Simulation software takes stamping from feasibility to validation



February 27, 2017



ESI Group has released PAM-STAMP 2017 simulation software for sheet metal forming. The program covers cold, warm, and hot forming processes and most special processes for all types of metallic materials. It offers management of progressive, transfer, and line dies, as well as tool surface design.

From the first feasibility iterations on the part design to the final validation of the entire stamping process, the software addresses thinning, splitting, compression, wrinkling, trim line optimization, springback, and die compensation.

The user interface has been redesigned to reduce the number of clicks and help increase work efficiency. Process setup is done directly following a new, streamlined horizontal work flow, facilitating the setup of the entire stamping process from end to end.

The new, centralized operations manager feature enables simple definition of the global layout for multiple operations. The stamping process is managed by a new process editor. Kinematics can be defined per operation, and users can add, modify, or remove tools.

In addition to processing geometrical draw beads imported with the die face design, users now can generate geometrical draw beads based on the information provided with equivalent draw beads, in one click and fully automatically.