Software provides validation for progressive dies, hot forming



February 1, 2017



AutoForm Eng. has unveiled its latest software version AutoFormplus R7 for process simulation. According to the company, the software offers flexibility and efficiency in process setup and final validation for all forming processes in general and, in particular, for progressive dies and hot forming.

This release allows users to model cooling channels with 3-D curves and their corresponding diameters. Different cooling channel layouts lead to different temperature distributions on the tool surfaces. Hot spots on the tool surface can be detected and controlled depending on the selected layout of the cooling channels.

The software supports the import of CAD tool geometry for the final process validation; part import for the planning stage; and part import for full process engineering, which includes die face generation and simulation.