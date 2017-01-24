Arc/spark OES metals analyzer designed for portability



Spectro Analytical Instruments Inc. has introduced the Spectroport portable arc/spark optical emission spectrometry (OES) metals analyzer. The lightweight unit features point-and-shoot performance for minimal standardization efforts.

The machine works as quickly as a hand-held XRF, with many analyses taking only a few seconds. Unlike a hand-held XRF, it analyzes elements such as carbon, sulfur, phosphorus, boron, lithium, beryllium, calcium, silicon, magnesium, and aluminum at low and critical levels. The new optical system covers a variety of elemental wavelengths.