Four-gas monitor offers two-year run-time



February 23, 2017



Honeywell has introduced the BW Clip4, a four-gas, portable monitor that can operate continuously for two years without the need to change sensors or charge batteries, the company states.

Suitable for oil and gas, wastewater, heavy manufacturing, and confined-space applications, the unit stays on all the time, helping to drive safety compliance.

Using nondispersive infrared (NDIR) technology, the unit consumes 1,000 times less battery power than a catalytic bead (pellistor) sensor, the manufacturer says. It monitors H2S, CO, O2, and combustibles simultaneously.

The real-time display provides instant gas readings, even in nonalarm conditions, along with current gas concentration level and changes in atmospheric conditions.