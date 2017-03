March 3, 2017



Witt has unveiled the PA 7.0 gas analyzer, which uses an optional zirconium cell for measuring trace oxygen levels in the parts per million range. The accuracy of the measurements is +/- 5 percent relative to the measured value, states the company.

All measured values are stored and can be downloaded via a standard interface for further processing. The unit, protected by a stainless steel housing, measures 7.32 by 11.22 by 10.63 in.