Scanner measures objects with challenging surfaces



February 28, 2017



Hexagon Mfg. Intelligence has introduced new laser scanning technology for the portable Romer Absolute Arm SI series CMM. The RS4 scanner offers new optics and electronics with a scan rate nearly 60 percent faster than the previous model. The fully integrated scanner is optimized for measuring objects with challenging surfaces such as carbon fiber and machined steel.

The CMM combined with the scanner is suitable for point-cloud inspection, product benchmarking, reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, virtual assembly, and CNC milling. It provides tactile and noncontact dimensional measurements for applications in aerospace, automotive, power generation, medical, heavy equipment, defense, and consumer products.