Weld purging system removes oxygen from pipe within minutes



February 13, 2017



The QuickPurge® tube, pipe, and pipeline weld purging system is available from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT®. The system is inserted into a tube or pipe and inflated, restricting the area that is to be welded and removing the oxygen within minutes.

According to the company, a 36-in.-dia. stainless steel pipe can be purged down to 100 PPM of oxygen in less than 32 min.

Features include an additional gas input line that allows extra purge gas to be introduced for high-speed purging, IntaCal® combined with the integrated PurgeGate® device for safe inflation with argon gas, and a Weld Purge Monitor® that can read oxygen levels down to 1 PPM.