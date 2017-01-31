Bystronic Xpert Tool Changer
Length: 1:36
Intelligent automation for fast and precise tool changing
- Save time and increase the bending quality thanks to the automated changing of upper and lower tools
- Precise and error-free positioning of the tool sets in the clamping system of the upper and lower beams, even with large tools (up to V80)
- Simple tool expansion at any time: Intelligent sensor technology automatically detects new tools and integrates them into the tool magazine
- Automatic rotation of the upper tools increases the variety of bending applications
- A high degree of ergonomics and compact handling, because all the tools are kept ready within the machine Precise and gentle processing of bent parts thanks to automatic cleaning of the bending table