Metals Analysis: Selecting the right spectrometric instrument for your application

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017 1:00 PM (CST)

Length: 60:00

Sponsored by Spectro Analytical / Ametek Materials Analysis Division

New metal alloys enter the marketplace routinely as they are continually developed to improve material performance for many industry applications. Some of these alloys are easy to analyze and test with a good handheld analyzer – but some are not and require alternative technologies and instruments. If you are unsure about whether you are satisfying your metal analysis requirements or confused about which technology is best suited for your application, this webinar is for you. The webinar will discuss these applications: Incoming /outgoing inspection – material testing – positive material identification (PMI) – Aluminum alloy sorting – alloy weldability – weld seam analysis. Anyone with responsibility for metal testing or analysis in these areas should not miss this presentation. SPECTRO experts will discuss the specific element analysis requirements for these applications and then explain which type of instrument is best for a precise, verifiable analysis and why.

Presented by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments Inc.

