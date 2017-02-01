Coldwater Machine named a Level 1 FANUC integrator



Coldwater, Ohio-based Coldwater Machine Co., a manufacturer of assembly automation and special machines for the appliance, automotive, and aerospace industries, has been named a Level 1 integrator as part of its strategic partnership with FANUC America Corp. This enhanced status provides Coldwater with priority sales and technical training and support when integrating FANUC robots into its automation systems.

Coldwater Machine develops systems to manufacture white goods for the appliance industry, as well as manufacturing systems for the aerospace and automotive markets that include processes such as friction welding, laser or spot welding, stamping, piercing, forming, and inspection.