Hypertherm to award plasma cutting systems to North American schools



February 2, 2017



Hypertherm, Hanover, N.H., has announced that its Spark Something Great educational grant program for 2017 will award Powermax45® XP plasma cutting and gouging systems to 10 North American schools.

The program, now its third year, is meant to support the next generation of welders and metal fabricators by making new plasma cutting equipment and standardized instruction available to schools. Applications for 2017 are due by April 3, with grant decisions communicated by May 1.

For more information, visit www.hypertherm.com/plasmaeducation

In addition to the grant program, the company will continue to its 10-hour AWS SENSE-approved Plasma Cutting Technology: Theory and Practice curriculum available for free download to teachers. The curriculum covers the plasma cutting process, common industrial uses for plasma systems, the differences among various cutting methods, safety procedures, and proper setup and operation. Electronic versions of each lesson, a facilitator’s guide, student workbook, and supporting reference material are available at www.hypertherm.com/plasmaeducation.