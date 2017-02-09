DeWys Mfg. celebrates 40th anniversary



Marne, Mich.-based DeWys Mfg. Inc. marks 40 years in business in 2017. The company was founded in 1977 in a small, red barn as a producer of fireplace inserts. Today the firm is a 90,000-sq.-ft. contract manufacturer with 160 employees.

The company offers precision sheet metal, contract manufacturing, powder coating, machining, and product assembly. In 2012, realizing it needed to create talent to keep up with its growth, the company formed The DeWys University for employee training.