Osborn names product marketing manager



March 1, 2017



Richmond, In.-based Osborn, a supplier of industrial brushes, polishing compounds, and buffs, has named Scott Scheider as product marketing manager for its Load Runners® division of standard and custom idler rollers.

Scheider has more than seven years of industry experience. He previously worked as a product marketing specialist, business development specialist, and strategic business planner for Siemens Industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Cincinnati.