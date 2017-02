February 10, 2017



Mentor, Ohio-based Fischer Special Tooling has launched a new website at www.fischerspecialtooling.com that highlights the company’s carbide tooling, including form cutting tools, internal grinding arbors and quills, custom form gauges, trepan form tools, and form milling cutters.

The tooling is manufactured to a customer’s specific requirements and can typically produce machined parts to tolerances less than 0.0002 in.