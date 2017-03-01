Global Mfg. Industries purchased Paramount Machining Solutions



March 1, 2017



Global Mfg. Industries has acquired Oak Park, Mich.-based Paramount Machining Solutions, a provider of precision CNC machining and prototype services to the automotive, industrial, and aftermarket industries. Global Mfg. will continue operations in the facility under the Paramount Precision Products branded name.

The transaction, which involved equipment, real estate, inventory, and receivables, was facilitated by Chicago-based Loeb Winternitz Industrial Auctioneers and Yellen Partners.