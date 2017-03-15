Sandvik appoints president for Sandvik Machining Solutions



March 15, 2017



Sandvik has appointed Klas Forsström as president for Sandvik's business area Sandvik Machining Solutions and as a member of the group executive management.

Forsström has been with the Sandvik group for about 25 years. He most recently served as president of Sandvik Coromant, a supplier of metal cutting tools, where he has worked most of his career. He also has held managerial positions within other product areas such as Dormer and Sandvik Hard Materials (today Sandvik Hyperion).

Stockholm-based Sandvik Machining Solutions comprises Sandvik Coromant, Seco Tools, Dormer Pramet, Walter, Powder and Blanks Technology, and the new Additive Manufacturing product area.