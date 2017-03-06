AEC files new scope-clarification request on fake pallets



March 6, 2017



Last week, the Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC), Wauconda, Ill., filed a new scope-clarification case against China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. and its extensive network of affiliates, asking the Department of Commerce (DOC) to expand the DOC’s determination last December regarding Zhongwang’s alleged pallets to expressly cover alleged pallets constructed out of 6xxx aluminum alloy.

In early December 2016, the DOC declared that Zhongwang’s so-called pallets are merely aluminum extrusions made of 1xxx alloy, cut-to-length and welded together in the form of a pallet and plainly subject to the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on aluminum extrusions from the People’s Republic of China. Since that time new information has developed that confirms that Zhongwang’s alleged pallets are also made of 6xxx aluminum alloy. Thus, the AEC is asking the DOC to expand its finding to clarify that the same fake pallets that Zhongwang imports and that are made of 6xxx aluminum alloy also are within the scope of the orders; therefore, the AEC expects a quick decision.