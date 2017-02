January 25, 2017



Flack Steel, based in Chicago, has changed its name to Flack Global Metals. This move reflects a consolidation of recent acquisitions that include Consolidated Metal Products (CMP) in Columbia, S.C., and JD Steel Products in Toledo, Ohio.

Flack Global Metals now offers bare, prepainted, and coated metals, including aluminum, stainless, and GalvalumeĀ®.