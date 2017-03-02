Kloeckner Metals relocates in Illinois



March 2, 2017



Kloeckner Metals Corp.’s flat-rolled division, a metal distribution company located in Chicago, has moved to a new 106,000-sq.-ft. facility in University Park, Ill.

The expansion includes the addition of a 72-in. slitter and a cut-to-length line with multiple cassettes for processing heavy- and light-gauge material, as well as new crane equipment to handle mill coils up to 60,000 lbs. Precision controls and software have been added to existing equipment to help ensure close-tolerance cut-to-length and slitting.

The firm also has expanded the variety of the metal products it offers, including aluminum and stainless steel products used in the architectural, food equipment, and appliance industries.