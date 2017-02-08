NSF student grant program to support metal powder industry



February 8, 2017



The National Science Foundation (NSF), Princeton, N.J., has approved a grant program to support 40 students from U.S. institutions to attend POWDERMET2017 (International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials) and AMPM2017 (Additive Manufacturing with Powder Metallurgy) in Las Vegas, June 13-16, 2017.

The awards will cover the full conference registration fee and a three-night hotel accommodation in double occupancy. Any travel-related expenses are covered by the student or his/her institution.

Students who are attending a U.S. institution can apply for the scholarship until the deadline of Feb. 24. Scholarship winners must attend the entire conference and must participate at the conference in one of the following ways:

Primary author on accepted technical paper

Primary co-author on accepted technical poster

Commitment to submit a technical poster on activities at their institution, if selected

For more information, visit www.powdermet2017.org and select “Student Grant Opportunity.”