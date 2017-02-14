Primetals Technologies to modernize continuous caster for GMH



February 14, 2017



London-based Primetals Technologies has received an order from Georgsmarienhütte GmbH (GMH), a German steel producer, to modernize GMH’s six-strand continuous bloom caster.

In this second stage of a multipart refurbishment project, Primetals Technologies will supply, install, or modify the casting platform area, the machine head, the strand support, the withdrawal and straightening area, and the dummy bar system. This includes a system for measuring the thickness of the casting powder, a strand stirrer, Dynacs 3-D secondary cooling, and a DynaGap 3-D strand-guiding system with Dynamic Soft Reduction. The safety equipment also will be updated to meet the new continuous casting safety regulations.

The scope of delivery also includes adapting the machine cooling and lubrication, as well as modifying the machine control sections (Level 1) and the process automation (Level 2). Primetals Technologies will be responsible for engineering, manufacturing, assembly, and commissioning of the equipment.

This second stage is scheduled for completion in summer 2017. Primetals has already carried out refurbishment work in the runout area of the continuous caster as part of the first stage.