Primetals Technologies to supply three surface inspection systems to ArcelorMittal Liège



January 31, 2017



U.K.-based Primetals Technologies has received an order from Belgian steel producer ArcelorMittal Liège for three SIAS surface inspection systems. They will be installed on two continuous galvanizing lines and a continuous pickling line. Commissioning is scheduled for spring 2017.

The systems detect surface defects on the top and bottom of strip during production and classify them in relevant defect families in real time. In addition, the three inspection systems are fitted with coil grading, parallel classifier, and DCR module functionalities.

ArcelorMittal Liège is part of the flat carbon division of the ArcelorMittal Group. Its main products are cold-rolled coils, galvanized and electrogalvanized coil, organic coated coils, and tinplate.