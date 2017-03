March 13, 2017



MultiCam has launched a new family brand called iPlasmaCNC, which manufactures mechanized CNC plasma cutting systems in Texas.

Designed for entry-level to midsize metal fabrication shops, the systems employ hand-held ExtraTech CNCs, a Windows®-based PC, and the Hypertherm Powermax plasma series. Table sizes are 4 by 4 ft. to 6 by 12 ft.