Sussex Wire names business development manager



February 27, 2017



Sussex Wire Inc., a manufacturer of cold-formed and roll formed microminiature metal parts in Easton, Pa., has appointed Nick Piergiovanni as business development manager. He is responsible for client development and commercialization in the medical device, healthcare consumables, fasteners, consumer electronics, valves, precious metals, and contract manufacturers markets.

Piergiovanni has more than 15 years of experience working with account engineering, sourcing, and quality control teams to identify the best design, manufacturing and logistics methods for their miniature and micro metal component requirements. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University.