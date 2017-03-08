J. J. Keller launches OSHA compliance analysis service



March 8, 2017



Neenah, Wis.-based safety and regulatory compliance consulting firm J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. now offers an OSHA Diagnostic audit service.

The audit begins with an onsite assessment by a J. J. Keller consultant who audits and scores a company’s performance in more than 450 areas covering 43 different OSHA compliance categories. Those scores then are compiled into a Compliance Risk Rating, which is a tool designed to measure a company’s risk exposure and performance against other companies, among their different locations, and against their past performance.

Companies using this service also receive a detailed report of their diagnostic audit, details of their individual scores, recommendations for making short- and long-term improvements, and the guidance of the firm’s regulatory specialists.