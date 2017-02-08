AMUG awards scholarships for additive manufacturing conference



The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), Milwaukee, has announced the recipients of its scholarships. Dr. Haijun Gong, an assistant professor at Georgia Southern University, has been awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship. Claire Belson, a chemical engineering student at the University of Alabama, has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship.

With these awards, Gong and Belson will attend and participate in the AMUG Conference, to be held March 19-23, 2017, in Chicago.

The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship, founded by Guy's wife, Renee Bourdeau, is awarded annually to one college student. The Randy Stevens Scholarship, founded by Randy's employer, In'Tech Industries, is awarded annually to one educator that emphasizes or focuses on additive manufacturing.