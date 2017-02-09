BMI completes sale of large component fabricator and machine shop



February 9, 2017



BMI Mergers & Acquisitions has announced the sale of The Rose Corp. to Edmund Gaffney of Haverford, Pa. As part of the transaction, The Rose Corp. also sold its Mark Metals steel sales and service division.

The Rose Corp., Reading Pa., a privately owned contract manufacturing steel fabrication company, has become a sister company to Abbott Furnace, St. Mary’s, Pa., also purchased by Gaffney. Both companies will operate independently. The acquisition of The Rose Corp. focuses on broadening new industrial furnace sales opportunities using intellectual property developed and owned by both companies and the ability to build larger furnaces with the expanded facility in Reading.