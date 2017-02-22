Bulldog Steel Fabrication begins building expansion



Bulldog Steel Fabrication LLC, a supplier of steel fabricated parts and components, has begun work on a 15,000-sq.-ft. building expansion in Madison, Ga. The expansion, to be located at the north end of the firm’s existing 50,000-sq.-ft. facility, will house welding and painting operations.

The new facility will include multiple 4-ton overhead cranes to move product quickly between the company’s mobile home, tiny home, and base frame operation areas, as well as a side downdraft paint booth for wet coat paint applications. The booth handles small components to welded structures up to 30,000 lbs.