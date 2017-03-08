Controx hires key account manager



March 8, 2017



Springfield, Ohio-based Controx, a manufacturer of precision cutting and forming tools for metals, composites, and other materials, has hired Todd Hammer as key account manager, western U.S. In this position, he serves high-volume users of circular blades and cutting tools in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Hammer has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, management, and machine tool sales and applications.