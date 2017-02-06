Hexagon to acquire MSC Software



Stockholm-based Hexagon AB, a global provider of information technologies that integrate sensors, software, domain knowledge, and customer workflows, has announced an agreement to acquire MSC Software, Newport Beach, Calif., a provider of CAE systems, including simulation software for virtual product and manufacturing process development.

MSC’s simulation analysis capabilities help users optimize design for production. The acquisition strengthens Hexagon’s ability to connect the traditionally separate stages of design and production: integrating real-world data generated on the production floor with simulation data to enable users to reveal and correct design limitations and production problems before manufacturing.